Bengals Hosting Veteran Cornerback A.J. Bouye For Visit

Bengals Bringing in Veteran Cornerback A.J. Bouye For Visit

Bouye is a former Pro Bowler
CINCINNATI — The Bengals could lose William Jackson III in free agency this week. It looks like they're already working on a backup plan if the former first-rounder signs elsewhere. 

Cincinnati is bringing in veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye for a visit league sources confirmed with AllBengals.

Bouye was one of three defensive backs that AllBengals mentioned as a potential free agent target for the Bengals. 

The 29-year-old only appeared in seven games for Denver last season, finishing with 23 tackles and six passes defensed. They released him last month. 

Bouye battled a shoulder injury for most of the 2020 season. He also missed four games due to a six-game PED suspension. He won't be able to play in the first two games of the 2021 season. 

Bouye was a Pro Bowler in 2017 and was still playing at a high level in 2018. He took a step back in his final season with Jacksonville (2019) and didn't recover after Denver traded for him last season. 

Mike Klis of 9News in Denver was the first to report the visit. Bouye visited the Raiders last week. 

He's struggled in coverage in each of the past two seasons, but has been a sure-handed tackler for most of his career. Signing Bouye wouldn't fully replace Jackson, but it would give the Bengals a veteran that has played in big games. He helped Jacksonville make it to the AFC Championship Game in 2017. 

If Cincinnati signs Bouye, it would likely be a one-year, low-cost deal. Adding him to the roster is fine, but it would be foolish to think he could fill Jackson's shoes. 

