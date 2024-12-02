Bengals Pass on Former First Round Pick Emmanuel Forbes, Who Was Claimed By Rams
CINCINNATI — The Rams claimed cornerback Emmanuel Forbes on Monday.
The former first round pick was released by Washington on Saturday. Cincinnati had higher waiver priority than Los Angeles, so if the Bengals claimed the 23-year-old, they would've gotten him.
Instead, Forbes ends up on the Rams' roster.
The Bengals were intrigued by Forbes during the draft process and seriously would've considered him with the 28th overall pick if he had fallen to them in the 2023 NFL Draft, sources familiar with the situation confirmed at the time.
He was taken by Washington with the 16th overall selection.
Forbes has 45 tackles, 12 passes defensed and two interceptions in 19 NFL games.
He has great length, speed (4.35 40-yard dash) and made a ton of plays in college, but has struggled in his first two NFL seasons.
Maybe a change of scenery is exactly what he needs to bounce back after a poor start to his NFL career.
I made the case for the Bengals to take a shot on Forbes, but he's headed to Los Angeles.
