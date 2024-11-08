Joe Burrow Reflects on Bengals Falling Short Despite Stellar Individual Seasons: 'Tough Pill To Swallow'
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase lit up the Ravens again...in a loss. Cincinnati is now 4-6 after another close defeat to Baltimore.
Cincinnati's top player threw for 428 yards and four TDs, but it wasn't enough.
“Look at how we are playing, and then you look at Trey Hendrickson and how he is playing, yeah, it's a tough pill to swallow," Burrow said about high levels of play not being enough. "We had our opportunities, obviously. We know it's tough, and you feel like you're playing well enough to win, and you're not. But there's always more to do.”
Cincinnati has essentially seen four close wins slip away on four plays to flip a potential 8-2 record, to 4-6.
“Sometimes, it's the way the ball bounces. That’s the game," Burrow said about close losses. "But you just [must] be ready when your opportunity comes and presents itself and be ready to make a play. You never know when it's going to come [or] what situation it's going to be in. In backups, you never know when your opportunity presents itself when guys go down, you’ve got to go take advantage of it and go from there.”
Burrow left it all out on the field with that stat line, plus, a whopping 13 QB hits by Baltimore. A few of those clearly fell under roughing the passer, but not for Burrow.
“You know I feel like I have never gotten those calls," Burrow said about late hits in the pocket. "So, I don’t really expect that. I feel like there were a couple that were close. Again, I don’t expect those.”
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
'Nobody is Going to Baby You Anymore' - Joe Burrow, Other Bengals React to Jermaine Burton Being Inactive
Bengals TE Mike Gesicki Credits Teammate Who Predicted His Explosion vs. the Raiders
'That's One of My Regrets' - Bengals Center Ted Karras On Not Confronting Maxx Crosby
Report: Bengals Rookie Tight End Erick All Jr. Suffered Torn ACL vs Raiders
Joe Burrow Far From Satisfied After Bengals First 40-Point Performance This Season
'We're Better Than That' - Bengals Defense Points to Third-Down Woes Against Eagles, But It's an Old Issue
'We Called It, and It Happened' - Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Laments Game-Changing Fourth-and-1 Call
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 37-17 Loss to Philadelphia Eagles
Joe Burrow Lays Out Record Bengals Likely Need Down Back Half of Season
Zac Taylor Confident in Bengals Season Hopes Following Eagles Loss: 'Better Than What Our Record Indicates'
Film Breakdown: Why Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson is One of NFL's Best Pass Rushers
'This One's For Keeps' - Twins Chase and Sydney Brown Brace For Impact Sunday When the Bengals Face the Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles Dealing With Key Injuries Ahead of Matchup With Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Downplays 'White Bengal' Uniforms Ahead of Bengals' Showdown With Eagles
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast