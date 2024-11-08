Stat of the Jay: Bengals Approaching NFL Record for Losses Despite Scoring 30+ Points
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals are on the cusp of making history, but it’s not the type any team strives to accomplish.
Thursday night’s 35-34 road loss to the Baltimore Ravens marked the third time this season the Bengals have scored 30+ points and failed to win.
They lost to the Washington Commanders 38-33 in Week 3, and they lost to the Baltimore Ravens 41-38 in overtime at Paycor Stadium in Week 5.
The Bengals are the 14th team since the 1970 merger to lose at least three games in which they scored 30+ points.
The 2002 Kansas City Chiefs hold the record with four, and they join this year’s Bengals team and the 2017 Houston Texans as the only ones to have three such losses in the first 10 games of a season.
The Bengals, Chiefs and Texans also are the only franchises who appear on the list twice.
The last Cincinnati team to do it was in 2010 (34-30 loss to the Saints; 49-31 Bills; 39-32 Falcons).
Of the previous 13 teams to lose at least three games when scoring 30+ points, only one finished with a winning record.
The 2018 Kansas City Chiefs went 12-4 and actually lost two games when scoring 40+ and one when topping 50 (38-31 Seahawks; 43-40 Patriots; 54-51 Rams).
Here is the list of teams with at least three losses despite scoring 30+, along with their final record:
- 2024 Bengals (TBD)
- 2020 Texans (4-12)
- 2020 Vikings (7-9)
- 2018 Chiefs (12-4)
- 2018 Buccaneers (5-11)
- 2017 Texans (4-12)
- 2016 Panthers (6-10)
- 2016 Saints (7-9)
- 2015 Giants (6-10)
- 2013 Cowboys (8-8)
- 2012 Lions (4-12)
- 2010 Bengals (4-12)
- 2002 Chiefs (8-8)
- 1985 Chargers (8-8)
Since the Zac Taylor era began, the Bengals have seven losses in which they scored at least 30 points. That's tied with the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts for the most in the league during that span.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI