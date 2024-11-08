Ja'Marr Chase Makes Statement That Bengals Fans Can Relate to After 35-34 Loss to Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Ravens 35-34 on Thursday night to fall to 4-6 on the season. They're 1-2 in the AFC North and they lost two games to Baltimore by a combined four points.
The first matchup went to overtime and the second came down to a two-point conversion with 37 seconds left.
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase finished with 11 catches for 264 yards and three touchdowns. It was one of the best performances in team history, but it wasn't enough to leave Baltimore with a win.
Joe Burrow threw for 428 yards and four touchdowns. Burrow and Chase were dominant and the Bengals still came up short.
"I would never in a million years expect me to play this well and him to play this well and still have a record like this," Chase said after the game.
It's a statement that a lot of fans can relate to. Burrow is playing as well as any quarterback in the NFL. Chase has 66 receptions for 981 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games.
They've been dominant and yet the Bengals are 4-6 and have virtually no chance of winning the AFC North.
A disappointing season continues, despite the Bengals' best two players performing at a high level.
