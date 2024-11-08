Isaiah Williams is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 7.02 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 922 out of 3092 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projected, times unofficialhttps://t.co/NjXj2O1seL https://t.co/A5SsRDjiqu pic.twitter.com/BYF8YEGG8r