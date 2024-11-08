Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Post Huge Numbers as Bengals Lose Heartbreaker to Ravens 35-34
CINCINNATI — The Bengals blew a 21-7 second half lead and any chance they had of winning the AFC North on Thursday night when they lost to the Ravens 35-34.
Joe Burrow led the Bengals downfield for what could've been the game-winning touchdown drive. He found Ja'Marr Chase for a 5-yard touchdown with 37 seconds remaining.
The Bengals went for the 2-point conversion to win it, but Burrow's pass to Tanner Hudson fell incomplete. Officials appeared to miss two calls on that play, including a roughing the passer penalty on Burrow.
Cincinnati is 4-6 on the season and 1-2 in the AFC North.
Here are our postgame observations:
Turning Point and the Worst Tackling in NFL History
The Bengals built a 21-7 lead in the third quarter, but the Ravens quickly erased the deficit. First, Marlon Humphrey forced a Chase Brown fumble. The Ravens recovered and Derrick Henry scored a few plays later after Lamar Jackson ran around and through the defense.
The Bengals punted from the Ravens' 40-yard line on their following possession with a 21-14 lead. Instead of picking up a few yards on 3rd-and-16 to get into field goal range, they went for the first down and failed to convert.
That paved the way for the worst tackling in NFL history. Jackson threw a short pass to Tylan Wallace and he got past three Bengals defenders—Cam Taylor-Britt, Logan Wilson and Geno Stone—en route to an 84-yard touchdown to cut the Bengals' lead to 21-20. It was the worst tackling display in NFL history.
Can't Stop Lamar
The Bengals took a 21-7 lead, but Jackson was unstoppable on the Ravens' final four possessions.
Baltimore scored three-straight touchdowns in the second half to take a 28-21 lead. Then, Jackson calmly led the Ravens downfield for the game-winning touchdown, finding a wide open Rashod Bateman in the end zone for a 5-yard score.
Jackson completed 25-of-33 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns. He led Baltimore on four-straight touchdown drives to end the game.
Burrow and Chase Dominate
Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase were great, but it wasn't enough.
Burrow completed 34-of-56 passes for 428 yards and four touchdowns. Ja'Marr Chase had 11 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns. He opened the second half with a 67-yard touchdown on the Bengals' first possession and followed it up with a 70-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 28.
Questionable Decision
The Bengals went for it on 4th-and-2 from the Baltimore 34-yard line with 9:24 left in the fourth quarter. Instead of attempting a 51-yard field goal that would've given the Bengals a 24-20 lead. Instead, Zac Taylor decided to go for it, the Ravens pressured Burrow and he was forced to throw it deep to rookie Jermaine Burton. The ball fell incomplete.
The Ravens drove 65 yards in seven plays, scored a touchdown and the 2-point conversion to take a 28-21 lead.
Not getting points on that drive really hurt the Bengals' chances late in the game when Baltimore started to run the clock when they were in scoring range.
Fast Start
The Ravens won the coin toss and deferred, which gave Burrow and the offense a chance to score first.
Burrow led the Bengals on an 11-play 70-yard touchdown drive that including two third down conversions and ended with a one-yard touchdown run by Brown.
Up Next
The Bengals play the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 17 in Los Angeles
