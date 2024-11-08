Mike Hilton, Logan Wilson Discuss Most Frustrating NFL Season Yet: 'Just Get Ready For Next Week'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals defense blew the game on Thursday night after Cincinnati built a 21-7 lead over Baltimore. Cornerback Mike Hilton had a solid outing with five tackles, including a huge one to end the first half.
Unfortunately, his teammates were much worse on the tackling front, as highlighted by Lamar Jackson all night and an unacceptable 84-yard TD in the fourth quarter to Tylan Wallace that was mostly all yards after the catch.
"Yeah, I mean, you look at our losses. Pretty much one-possession games outside of that Philly game," Hilton said when asked if this is the most frustrating season of his career. "It’s frustrating, but there’s nothing we can do about it except just get ready for next week.”
Logan Wilson tied for the team lead with eight tackles, but neither he, nor any other Bengals could find a turnover or late fourth-quarter magic to stop Baltimore one more time.
“I mean, they’re going to find ways to move the ball," Wilson said about the offense. "They’re one of the best, if not the best offenses in the league. We knew that and we just didn’t make enough plays.”
