Zac Taylor Updates Joe Burrow's Health Following Ravens Loss
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor and the Bengals left Thursday's game with no major injuries, as Joe Burrow goes through a painful day following 13 QB hits.
"Bruised, yeah I mean he took some good hits," Taylor said about Burrow's health. "The left arm was more just a bruise, soreness."
The Bengals now go through a mini-bye week to get healthier ahead of next Sunday night's game against Los Angeles. Getting Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) and Tee Higgins (groin) back against one of the league's best defenses is crucial.
Cincinnati's replacements for the two stars have done close to nothing compared to the impact they'd have had in recent weeks. That was felt to an even higher degree in Thursday's 35-34 loss.
Alas, Cincinnati will try to get them healthy for one final push at playoff contention.
