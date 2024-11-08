All Bengals

Zac Taylor Updates Joe Burrow's Health Following Ravens Loss

Cincinnati is 4-6 on the season.

Russ Heltman

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) and Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) force Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) out of the pocket =in the fourth quarter of the NFL game at M&T Banks Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) and Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) force Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) out of the pocket =in the fourth quarter of the NFL game at M&T Banks Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor and the Bengals left Thursday's game with no major injuries, as Joe Burrow goes through a painful day following 13 QB hits.

"Bruised, yeah I mean he took some good hits," Taylor said about Burrow's health. "The left arm was more just a bruise, soreness."

The Bengals now go through a mini-bye week to get healthier ahead of next Sunday night's game against Los Angeles. Getting Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) and Tee Higgins (groin) back against one of the league's best defenses is crucial.

Cincinnati's replacements for the two stars have done close to nothing compared to the impact they'd have had in recent weeks. That was felt to an even higher degree in Thursday's 35-34 loss.

Alas, Cincinnati will try to get them healthy for one final push at playoff contention.

