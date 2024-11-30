Bengals Should Claim Former First Round Pick Emmanuel Forbes After Commanders Release
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals should claim former first round cornerback Emmanuel Forbes.
The Commanders released him on Saturday. He's struggled since the Commanders took him in the first round (16th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Bengals were intrigued by Forbes during the draft process and seriously would've considered him with the 28th overall pick if he had fallen to them in the 2023 NFL Draft, sources familiar with the situation confirmed at the time.
They thought Forbes would be long gone on draft day and he was after Washington took him 12 picks ahead of the Bengals. He's a skinny corner, but made a ton of plays in college, finishing with 14 interceptions and six pick-sixes.
The Commanders shopped Forbes at the deadline, but no one dealt for him. Now he's subject to waivers.
Forbes has 45 tackles, 12 passes defensed and two interceptions in 19 NFL games.
Forbes has great length, speed (4.35 40-yard dash) and made a ton of plays in college, but has struggled in his first two NFL seasons.
Maybe a change of scenery is exactly what he needs to bounce back after a poor start to his NFL career.
Forbes would give the Bengals another young cornerback behind Cam Taylor-Britt and Josh Newton. With DJ Turner II and Dax Hill out for the season, why not take a flier on a player that was a top 20 draft pick less than 20 months ago?
