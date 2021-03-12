NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Breaking: Bills Agree to 3-Year Extension With Offensive Tackle Daryl Williams

This is a big blow to the Bengals' chances of landing a top tackle in free agency
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Daryl Williams was expected to be one of the top offensive tackles on the free agent market. Instead, he's staying in Buffalo. 

The Bills have agreed to a three-year extension with Williams according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

The deal is worth $28.2 million with $14 million guaranteed. That's a bargain for the Bills. Williams was expected to make anywhere from $10-$12 million per year on average if he made it to free agency. Instead, he stays in Buffalo for $9.4 million per season.

The 28-year-old played great in 2020, allowing just three sacks and one quarterback hit in 1,050 offensive snaps. 

Williams might've been at the top of the Bengals' free agent wish list. Instead, they'll have to look elsewhere if they want to solve their issues at right tackle. 

Cincinnati could splurge and go after star left tackle Trent Williams, but that's unlikely. There's also a chance the Bengals focus on the guard spot in free agency and address offensive tackle in the NFL Draft. 

Either way, Cincinnati has to find a way to protect star quarterback Joe Burrow. Williams was one of the many options they were expecting to have, but unfortunately for the Bengals and for Burrow, he's going back to Buffalo. 

-----

You May Also Like:

Saints Release Malcom Brown Who Could Be Great Fit in Cincinnati

Carl Lawson on Future, the Bengals and Joe Burrow

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

A Breakdown of Joe Thuney's Potential Contract

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

Bengals Interested in Reunion With Kevin Zeitler

Bengals Still Want to Re-Sign Carl Lawson Despite Not Using Franchise Tag

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks

Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys

This is a wild trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

Georgia Corner Runs Blazing 40-yard dash ahead of NFL Draft

Bengals Reportedly "Locked In" on Oregon OT Penei Sewell

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Jan 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams (75) following the game against the Miami Dolphins at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

Breaking: Bills Agree to 3-Year Extension With Offensive Tackle Daryl Williams

Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown (81) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) look up for a pass in the first quarter of a NFL game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Three Recently Released Cornerbacks That Could Pique the Bengals' Interest

Aug 9, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
News

Saints Expected to Release Malcom Brown, Who Could Be Good Fit in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) smiles after a sack in the second quarter during the Week 3 NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at New Era Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Preseason Game Aug 26
News

Podcast: Carl Lawson's Recent Comments and the Weekend Mailbag!

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Defying Father Time: Tom Brady Agrees to Extension With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) reacts while running onto the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Carl Lawson on His Future, Free Agency, the Franchise Tag and Joe Burrow

Chad Johnson Joe Burrow
News

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

John Brown
GM Report

Podcast: Thoughts on Joe Thuney, Kevin Zeitler John Brown and Other Potential Bengals Targets