Eric 'Flash' Stokes Might've Just Ran Into the First Round of the NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of needs this offseason. Cornerback could be near the top of the list of they don't re-sign former first-round pick William Jackson III.

Jackson would be the top cornerback on the free agent market and could command huge money if the Bengals don't use the franchise tag on him, which appears unlikely.

There are plenty of corners that Cincinnati could look at in the draft if Jackson does sign elsewhere, including Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes, who might've ran his way into the first round on Friday.

The 22-year-old ran a 4.24 40-yard dash during a workout at the "House of Athlete" Combine put together by former NFL star receiver Brandon Marshall.

Stokes is listed at 6-1, 185 pounds. He told ESPN reporter Cameron Wolfe that he hoped to run a sub-4.35. He certainly accomplished his goal on Friday.

Cincinnati is known for taking cornerbacks in the first round, although it's unlikely that they would do so with the fifth pick.

If Stokes is available in the second round when the Bengals are on the clock at No. 38, then there's a chance they could take the speedy cornerback.

He had four interceptions last season at Georgia and only missed two tackles according to Pro Football Focus.

Stokes is one of the many players that will be on the Bengals' radar prior to the draft, which begins on April 29.

