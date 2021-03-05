Report: Bengals Targeting Penei Sewell With Fifth Pick

CINCINNATI — The Bengals desperately need to improve in the trenches this offseason.

Their offensive line was dreadful in 2020 and has been poor in each of the past five seasons.

They're expected to upgrade the line in free agency and in the draft. They have their eyes on Oregon tackle Penei Sewell according to NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller.

"Get used to this one. You'll see Sewell predicted here all the way to April 29 given the intel available," Miller wrote. "I was hearing from league sources in December that Sewell was already locked in as the Bengals' target in round one."

The news isn't surprising, but it is significant. If the Bengals are banking on Sewell being available in the first round, then they could be more likely to address the guard position in free agency.

The Bengals will obviously have a back up plan just in case Sewell isn't on the board. That could mean drafting former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, trading down or taking Florida standout Kyle Pitts.

Cincinnati doesn't have to take an offensive lineman in the first round, but it doesn't sound like they have many doubts about Sewell. Protecting Joe Burrow has to be their top priority this offseason.

Bengals fans have had their eyes on the 20-year-old for months. It looks like they may get their wish if he's available at No. 5.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Build Around Burrow in Latest Mock Draft

Bengals Could Address Biggest Need Before Free Agency

Michael Jordan Working Out With Willie Anderson

Josh Bynes on Joe Burrow: "He Could Be MVP One Day"

Most Disappointing Free Agent Signings in Bengals History

Draft Analyst Concerned About Penei Sewell

Bengals Host Veteran Safety Ricardo Allen For Visit

Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Evaluates Penei Sewell

The Ravens Could Pursue A.J. Green in Free Agency

Are These the Best Bengals Concept Uniforms?

Should Bengals Go After Alex Smith in Free Agency?

DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury

National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

Here are the Bengals' Best Free Agent Signings in Team History!

Top Skill Players Ahead of Penei Sewell in Latest Rankings

Joe Burrow Shows Off Leg Strength in Workout

Designer Creates Unique Bengals Uniform Concept

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook