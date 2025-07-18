Cincinnati Bengals Make Key Change Ahead of Training Camp
CINCINNATI — The Bengals made a big change ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
Cincinnati has added a sports dietitian according to their official media guide.
Lindsay Langford, who worked as a consultant last season, is listed as the Bengals' sports dietitian.
The Bengals ranked dead last in three categories in the NFLPA report card that was released in February. Langford could help solve two of those issues: food/dining and nutritionist/dietitian.
They were ranked 32nd in both categories. By adding Langford in what appears to be a more permanent role, the Bengals are showing that they're trying to remedy the issues that were in the NFLPA report.
It's worth noting that players liked Langford and wanted her to be hired full time according to the report.
The Bengals also made multiple changes to their front office this offseason. For a complete breakdown, go here.
