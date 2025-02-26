Look: Bengals Rise in NFLPA's 2025 Team Report Card
CINCINNATI — The Bengals moved up two spots in the NFL Player's Association's Annual Team Report Card rankings following the 2024 season.
They were 26th last year and are 24th entering this offseason.
The lowest mark was an F- in their treatment of families.
"The Bengals are one of only 3 teams that do not offer daycare during home games and one of only 10 teams that do not offer a family room during home games," The report noted. "The Bengals are the only team in the NFL that fails to offer one of those two benefits. Players rate the post-game family area 4.69 out of 10, ranking them 32 out of 32 teams. The players feel that their team rarely organizes family events, which ranks them 32 out of 32. The Bengals players feel like there is little to no effort put forth when it comes to the organization’s efforts to support their families. One player describes the treatment of families as 'almost disrespectful.'"
Their highest mark came from the new locker room, which received an A+.
"98% of players feel they have enough room in their individual lockers, a ranking of 1 out of 32," The report stated. "98% of players feel the locker room size is adequate, ranking the Bengals 8 out of 32 teams. Players are very complimentary of the new state-of-the-art locker room built this past offseason."
Check out the full report here:
