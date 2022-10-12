Skip to main content

Bengals Signing Khalid Kareem to Practice Squad

Kareem was released by the team on Tuesday.

CINCINNATI — Defensive end Khalid Kareem cleared waivers and is signing with the Bengals practice squad according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

The former fifth-round pick was released by the team on Tuesday. The team was hopeful that he would stick around on the practice squad. 

Kareem was Cincinnati's fifth round pick (147th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He hasn't appeared in a game this season due to a hamstring injury. 

The 24-year-old has one career sack and 28 tackles in 23 career games.

