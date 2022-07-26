Look: Bengals Unveil White Bengal Uniform Combo
CINCINNATI — The Bengals unveiled their new "White Bengal" uniform combo on Tuesday morning.
They will wear their new white helmets with black stripes, alongside the color rush uniforms they wore from 2016-2020.
They will wear the color rush uniforms and white helmets on Sept. 29 against the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Check out the announcement in the video below.
