Injury Roundup: Devin Asiasi Misses Practice, Drew Sample Improving Ahead of Season Opener

Cincinnati's first injury report was released on Wednesday.

CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Devin Asiasi missed Wednesday's practice ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Steelers. 

Cincinnati acquired Asiasi on waivers from the Patriots last week. 

"Just kind of a lingering deal," head coach Zac Taylor said this week when asked about Asiasi's injury. "Hope to get him up to speed very quickly. It’s good for him to get a chance to learn the system first of all. That’s the biggest thing before you get onto the field. It’s a positive thing.”

Drew Sample was a full participant (knee) in Wednesday's session and should suit up against Pittsburgh. Mitch Wilcox (ankle) was limited.

