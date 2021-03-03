Analyst Voices Concerns About Oregon Tackle Penei Sewell

"He has a lot to like about him, but he's not a finished product."

It's no secret that the Bengals have to get better in the trenches this offseason.

They have to find a way to protect Joe Burrow following an impressive, but alarming rookie campaign. The 24-year-old took too many hits and ultimately paid the price.

Burrow's expected to make a full recovery after tearing his left ACL and MCL in November.

Protecting Burrow may sound easy, but Cincinnati has struggled to draft quality offensive linemen in recent seasons. Most analysts believe Oregon tackle Penei Sewell could be a generational prospect and would instantly improve the Bengals' offensive line.

While he may make an impact, NFL analyst and former offensive lineman Brian Baldinger has his concerns about the 20-year-old.

"Is there a Tristan Wirfs? Is there a Mekhi Becton in this draft? Is there a Jedrick Wills that can anchor your line? Well, I'm looking at Penei Sewell right here. When I watch him against good players like this at Auburn. I'm worried about this. Like here he is on a routine just hump move right here and he's down on his hump," Baldinger said. "I don't like that. Nobody likes that. He's on the ground too much. You watch him against a great player in Derrick Brown right here. Derrick Brown stands him right up. He's just chest blocking right there. Takes all of his power away. I'm worried about that coming off the ball and snapping underneath a good player and handling it. Doesn't do a good enough job against Derrick Brown. He has a lot to like about him, but he's not a finished product."

Drafting Sewell may sound a no-brainer, but he might not be the highest-graded player on the Bengals' draft board. Kyle Pitts and Ja'Marr Chase might be better prospects.

The Bengals have no choice but to fix the offensive line. They'd be wise to make significant additions in free agency so they aren't forced to take an offensive lineman in the first round of the draft.

