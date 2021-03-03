NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Analyst Voices Concerns About Oregon Tackle Penei Sewell

"He has a lot to like about him, but he's not a finished product."
Author:
Publish date:

It's no secret that the Bengals have to get better in the trenches this offseason. 

They have to find a way to protect Joe Burrow following an impressive, but alarming rookie campaign. The 24-year-old took too many hits and ultimately paid the price. 

Burrow's expected to make a full recovery after tearing his left ACL and MCL in November. 

Protecting Burrow may sound easy, but Cincinnati has struggled to draft quality offensive linemen in recent seasons. Most analysts believe Oregon tackle Penei Sewell could be a generational prospect and would instantly improve the Bengals' offensive line. 

While he may make an impact, NFL analyst and former offensive lineman Brian Baldinger has his concerns about the 20-year-old.

"Is there a Tristan Wirfs? Is there a Mekhi Becton in this draft? Is there a Jedrick Wills that can anchor your line? Well, I'm looking at Penei Sewell right here. When I watch him against good players like this at Auburn. I'm worried about this. Like here he is on a routine just hump move right here and he's down on his hump," Baldinger said. "I don't like that. Nobody likes that. He's on the ground too much. You watch him against a great player in Derrick Brown right here. Derrick Brown stands him right up. He's just chest blocking right there. Takes all of his power away. I'm worried about that coming off the ball and snapping underneath a good player and handling it. Doesn't do a good enough job against Derrick Brown. He has a lot to like about him, but he's not a finished product."

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more Bengals coverage, including Draft and Free Agency Breakdowns!

Drafting Sewell may sound a no-brainer, but he might not be the highest-graded player on the Bengals' draft board. Kyle Pitts and Ja'Marr Chase might be better prospects. 

The Bengals have no choice but to fix the offensive line. They'd be wise to make significant additions in free agency so they aren't forced to take an offensive lineman in the first round of the draft. 

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Host Veteran Safety Ricardo Allen For Visit

Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Evaluates Penei Sewell

The Ravens Could Pursue A.J. Green in Free Agency

Are These the Best Bengals Concept Uniforms?

Should Bengals Go After Alex Smith in Free Agency?

DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury

Look: Bengals Trade UP in Latest Mock Draft

National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

Here are the Bengals' Best Free Agent Signings in Team History!

Top Skill Players Ahead of Penei Sewell in Latest Rankings

Joe Burrow Shows Off Leg Strength in Workout

Designer Creates Unique Bengals Uniform Concept

How Much Will it Cost to Tag an NFL Player This Offseason?

This is a Good Feature on LSU Star Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Prepared to Place the Franchise Tag on Carl Lawson

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Antonio Bryant
AllBengals Insiders+

Most Disappointing Free Agent Signings in Bengals History

Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks tackle Penei Sewell (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Analyst Voices Concerns About Oregon Tackle Penei Sewell

Aug 18, 2020; Eagan, Minnesota, United States; Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) warms up at training camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL News: Vikings Release Tight End Kyle Rudolph

Dec 31, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen (37) celebrates their win against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Host Former Falcons Safety Ricardo Allen For Visit

Apr 20, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) points the scoreboard after the Oregon spring game at Autzen Stadium. Mighty Oregon beat Fighting Ducks 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Looks at Oregon Tackle Penei Sewell

Back in the Jungle Thumbnail (1)
News

Should the Bengals Reunite With Tyler Eifert?

A.J. Green
News

Ravens 'Could Pursue' A.J. Green, Not Expected to Target Top Free Agent Receivers

Dec 7, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) during a time-out against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Washington won 23-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Should Bengals Be Interested in Veteran Quarterback Alex Smith?