Josh Bynes Has Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

Josh Bynes Praises Joe Burrow: 'He Brings Something Different to This Game'

Burrow impressed his veteran teammate
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has gotten plenty of praise over the past few years. 

From leading LSU to a National Championship to winning the Heisman and becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft—Burrow has had plenty of success. 

That theme continued during his first NFL season. The 24-year-old was named an offensive captain and emerged as a leader in the Bengals locker room, despite being a rookie. 

His poise and play on the field caught the eye of veteran linebacker Josh Bynes, who had nothing but praise for Burrow in a recent appearance on NFL Network.

“I can honestly see Joe being MVP one day in this league,” Bynes said. “Joe is just fantastic, and I just think he brings something different to this game. He’s poised, he’s confident and he wants to get better each and every game. I just can’t wait to see the future for him, and I think Joe is definitely going to be a bright star in this league.”

Burrow's rookie campaign ended after just 10 games. He suffered a torn left ACL and MCL against Washington. He completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. 

That was enough to convince veterans like Bynes, Mike Daniels and others that he was a star in the making.  

