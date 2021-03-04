Bengals Build Around Burrow in Latest Mock Draft

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
The Bengals have plenty of holes to fill this offseason. From offensive line to the pass rush—they're going to have to get it right in free agency and the draft to have a realistic chance of turning things around after five-straight losing seasons.

Wide receiver is another need that must to be addressed this offseason. 

Surrounding Joe Burrow with as much talent as possible should be their number one priority. 

Cincinnati does just that in Josh Edwards' latest mock draft for CBS Sports. 

First, the Bengals take Oregon tackle Penei Sewell with the fifth selection. The 20-year-old is the favorite to land in Cincinnati, assuming he falls to No. 5. 

Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Fields are picks 1-4, respectively. 

Taking Sewell is a no-brainer, especially if Chase is off the board. Florida tight end Kyle Pitts would also be tempting, but the Bengals have to protect Burrow, which gives Sewell the edge. 

The Bengals continue to upgrade their offense in round two by selecting Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore. 

The 5-9, 180-pound speedster could be the perfect compliment to Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Moore is expected to be off the board by the time the Bengals pick in the second-round (38th overall), but taking him would be a no-brainer if he's available.

This is one of the best case scenarios for the Bengals. Adding Sewell and Moore with their first two picks could do wonders for Burrow.

The Bengals triple down on offense in round three by taking Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble. 

He's a quality blocker and a high-end athlete. He's expected to test well at his Pro Day and is a versatile weapon that could thrive in a Burrow-led offense. 

A trio of Sewell, Moore and Tremble could be a home fun for the Bengals, assuming their No. 1 goal this offseason is to build around Burrow. 

Check out Edwards' entire mock here.

Sep 2, 2019; Louisville, KY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Tommy Tremble (24) scores a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
