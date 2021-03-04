Bengals Have Chance to Bolster O-Line Before Free Agency

Multiple veterans could be on the move in the coming days

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offensive line has been one of the worst in the league in recent seasons. That could change this offseason if they use their cap space wisely.

Multiple veteran offensive linemen are going to be released in the coming days because of the reduced salary cap in 2021. The Bengals are one of the few teams that will have plenty of room to make multiple additions to their roster in free agency.

The Raiders are expected to release guard Gabe Jackson this week according to Josina Anderson. He joins former Packers tackle Rick Wagner on the list of quality offensive linemen that were cut due to the salary cap dropping.

The cap won't be lower than $180 million and could be as high as $185 million. Either way, the Bengals could significantly improve their offensive line without breaking the bank on one of the top free agent lineman.

That doesn't mean they shouldn't go after Trent Williams, Joe Thuney, Brandon Scherff or Daryl Williams, but it does give them plenty of options to solve their biggest weakness.

Jackson is one of two Raiders offensive linemen that could get the Bengals' attention.

They're also looking to trade right tackle Trent Brown, who's set to make $29 million over the next two seasons, but doesn't have any guaranteed money remaining on his contract.

There's a chance the Bengals could send a sixth or seventh-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for Brown, assuming he's willing to restructure his contract.

If Las Vegas can't find a taker, then they may just release the former Pro Bowler. He's set to make $14 million in 2021.

Williams, Thuney and Scherff may get most of the attention, but veterans like Jackson, Brown and Wagner would be welcome additions to the Bengals' young, inexperienced offensive line room.

Once the Raiders release Jackson, he's free to sign with another team. He doesn't have to wait until free agency begins.

With so many teams working to get under the cap, the Bengals could take advantage of it and bolster their roster with plenty of players expected to be released in the coming days.

-----

You May Also Like:

Michael Jordan Working Out With Willie Anderson

Josh Bynes on Joe Burrow: "He Could Be MVP One Day"

Most Disappointing Free Agent Signings in Bengals History

Draft Analyst Concerned About Penei Sewell

Bengals Host Veteran Safety Ricardo Allen For Visit

Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Evaluates Penei Sewell

The Ravens Could Pursue A.J. Green in Free Agency

Are These the Best Bengals Concept Uniforms?

Should Bengals Go After Alex Smith in Free Agency?

DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury

Look: Bengals Trade UP in Latest Mock Draft

National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

Here are the Bengals' Best Free Agent Signings in Team History!

Top Skill Players Ahead of Penei Sewell in Latest Rankings

Joe Burrow Shows Off Leg Strength in Workout

Designer Creates Unique Bengals Uniform Concept

How Much Will it Cost to Tag an NFL Player This Offseason?

This is a Good Feature on LSU Star Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Prepared to Place the Franchise Tag on Carl Lawson

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook