Bengals Guard Michael Jordan is Working Out With Willie Anderson

Bengals Guard Michael Jordan is Working Out With Legendary Offensive Tackle Willie Anderson
CINCINNATI — The Bengals desperately need an infusion of talent in their offensive line room. That transformation started in January when they replaced Jim Turner with Frank Pollack.
The team will likely add a few new faces to the offensive line in free agency and the draft, but they're also hoping a few of their young guys develop this offseason.
Michael Jordan falls in that category. The 23-year-old has struggled in each of his first two NFL seasons, but he's working to change his fortunes.
Jordan is working with Bengals legend Willie Anderson at the Willie Anderson Lineman Academy.
He posted a video on Wednesday evening. Watch it below.
Jordan was thrown into a tough situation after the Bengals took him in the fourth-round (136th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He made nine starts at 21-years-old and clearly wasn't ready to play on a regular basis.
Hopefully he can grow from the past two seasons. Working with Anderson can only help his development.
The Bengals are expected to add multiple starting offensive linemen this offseason. If they do, then Jordan will likely be a backup after making 19 starts in his first two seasons in the NFL.
