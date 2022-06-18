Skip to main content

Evan McPherson Made 63-Yard Field Goal on Last Play of Bengals' OTAs

"Money Mac" did it again.

CINCINNATI — Evan McPherson did it again. 

The Bengals' star kicker made a 63-yard field goal at Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday to end their offseason program. 

"He kept his concentration and piped it right down the middle," special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "He has to use his experiences that he had a year ago and become a self-starter. I think that's the one area he has to work really hard to improve. He has to be a self-starter. He has to be a better practice kicker."

It's good to see Simmons is pushing the former fifth-round pick. McPherson was a big reason why the Bengals won the AFC Championship last season.

He made game-winning kicks against the Titans and Chiefs. He also finished 9-of-11 from 50 or more yards, including a 58-yarder. 

What a great way to end the offseason program with training camp less than six weeks away. 

