Film Breakdown: What Third-Round Pick Zachary Carter Brings to Bengals' Defense

Carter has the versatility to play everything from 5-technique to 3-technique at a high level. He can moonlight as a 7-technique at times and maybe even as a 1-technique nose tackle, but he should find his home just outside of the tackle to just outside of the guard.

As a pass rusher, there is plenty to like with Carter. He's shown high level hand usage, but it’s brought down by his hand placement and pad level. When he connects his long arm into the offensive linemen’s chest, he showcases high level power and can dominate these players, but for every hit, there's a miss where his hand hits the shoulder pad.

On the reps where he hits the shoulder pad, he ends up not moving the offensive lineman or generating pressure. He is also able to string together some moves off of his long arm such as a stab-club-rip combination. He doesn't have a great feel for the timing of when to start these combinations, but he does seem to know how to string the moves together. If he can keep developing the timing, placement, and usage, he can have some really impressive pass rushes. Lowering his pad level should make his hand placement better and allow him to use his strength more. He also has the agility to work as both a penetrator and looper on stunts or to punish over and under sets by offensive linemen.

In the run game, he can utilize his upper body strength to dominate players at times, especially when he's blocked by a tight end. His length and upper body strength work together to lock offensive linemen out while he reads the play. The agility he shows in the pass game still works here in the run game as well. He can quickly cross face while also having the quickness to slant and work run stunts as well. His tackling helps him a lot in the run game because he rarely misses when he beats the block. He needs to widen his base, lower his pad level, and fix his hand placement and he could be a very good run defender.

Scheme Fit

If everything goes right, Carter should take a lot of the snaps left by Larry Ogunjobi, although I wouldn't expect him to take the full load. He’s not the same style of player because he doesn’t have that elite type of get off, but he can play the position differently and could be a positive contributor in year one.

Carter could become a starting piece for the defensive line in the future, but needs to fix his base, pad level, and hand placement.