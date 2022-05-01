Get to Know the Bengals' 2022 Draft Class

Hill is a freak athlete that plays sideline to sideline. He has Jessie Bates-like range and can line up in coverage at the nickel cornerback position. He has superb footwork with an explosive first step to close in and challenge off the hash or make big hits in the box.

Hill was a key part of Michigan’s Big Ten Championship and their College Football Playoff appearance this past season. He finished with 69 tackles (4.5 for loss), 11 passes defensed and two interceptions.



Hill played in 33 games, making 23 starts during his three-year career at Michigan. He was a five-star prospect and the nation's top-ranked safety out of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa. He won the 2018-2019 Gatorade Player of the Year in Oklahoma.



With the Bengals selection of the 21-year old, the Hill family became an AFC North house-divided. Hill’s brother, Justice, was selected by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Justice has played in 28 games for Baltimore. He suffered a torn Achilles prior to the start of last season.



Hill will get valuable snaps from day one, even though Bates and Vonn Bell are the starting safeties. His versatility allows the Bengals to use Hill all over the field.

Expect Cincinnati to use more three-safety looks. Hill can cover tight ends, line up opposite of Bates in the secondary to allow Bell to play in the box or go up against opposing receivers.



"We’re really excited about Daxton Hill. He was a player that we thought very highly of and were surprised he was there for us," head coach Zac Taylor said. "We’re really eager to add him to our team. We think he will be a great weapon for us on defense, and we can use him in a lot of different ways.”