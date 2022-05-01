Get to Know the Bengals' 2022 Draft Class
The Bengals added six new faces to the team during the 2022 NFL Draft. It was the first time since 1998 that Cincinnati drafted three defensive players in the first three rounds.
A defensive heavy draft was a result of the team addressing their weaknesses on offense in free agency. They signed veterans Alex Cappa, Ted Karras, La’el Collins, and Hayden Hurst. The previous two offseasons for the Bengals had been opposite; defensively focused in free agency while adding the offensive weapons via the draft.
Versatility is the theme of this draft for Cincinnati. The Bengals front office and coaching staff went all-in on players that could play multiple roles within their position groups pivotal for depth and their quest to get back to the Super Bowl.
Let’s get to know the Bengals’ rookie class and how they fit with the team.
Dax Hill, Round 1, Pick 31
Hill is a freak athlete that plays sideline to sideline. He has Jessie Bates-like range and can line up in coverage at the nickel cornerback position. He has superb footwork with an explosive first step to close in and challenge off the hash or make big hits in the box.
Hill was a key part of Michigan’s Big Ten Championship and their College Football Playoff appearance this past season. He finished with 69 tackles (4.5 for loss), 11 passes defensed and two interceptions.
Hill played in 33 games, making 23 starts during his three-year career at Michigan. He was a five-star prospect and the nation's top-ranked safety out of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa. He won the 2018-2019 Gatorade Player of the Year in Oklahoma.
With the Bengals selection of the 21-year old, the Hill family became an AFC North house-divided. Hill’s brother, Justice, was selected by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Justice has played in 28 games for Baltimore. He suffered a torn Achilles prior to the start of last season.
Hill will get valuable snaps from day one, even though Bates and Vonn Bell are the starting safeties. His versatility allows the Bengals to use Hill all over the field.
Expect Cincinnati to use more three-safety looks. Hill can cover tight ends, line up opposite of Bates in the secondary to allow Bell to play in the box or go up against opposing receivers.
"We’re really excited about Daxton Hill. He was a player that we thought very highly of and were surprised he was there for us," head coach Zac Taylor said. "We’re really eager to add him to our team. We think he will be a great weapon for us on defense, and we can use him in a lot of different ways.”
Cam Taylor-Britt, Round 2, Pick 60
Taylor-Britt has the juice. The cornerback coined himself with the nickname “Cam Juice” for his style of play and roots as a native of Montgomery, Alabama. As part of the new Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) NCAA rules, Taylor-Britt started a merchandise collection with the nickname and logo printed on various apparel items.
The former Nebraska defensive back ran a 4.38 40-yard dash. Taylor-Britt has the size, physicality, and athleticism to win in contested catch situations. He brings experience as a three-year starter and team captain for the Cornhuskers.
Taylor-Britt spent a lot of his free-time at Nebraska volunteering his time with Husker Heroes, Day of Service, Nebraska Football Road Race, and local hospital visits. He is active in his hometown of Montgomery as well. You can follow along his acts of service on his Twitter and Instagram pages.
The 22-year old fits the mold of the culture and high-character locker room Taylor has established in Cincinnati.
Taylor-Britt will battle Eli Apple for the starting cornerback job on the opposite side of Chidobe Awuzie. Although Apple may initially win this competition, Taylor-Britt will play plenty of meaningful snaps on the outside and provide much-needed depth to the Bengals cornerback room.
"We see him as an outside corner who can come in here and compete," Taylor said. "We love everything he's about. Love his energy, love his athleticism, his size, his speed. He's a really competitive guy."
Zachary Carter, Round 3, Pick 95
Carter has the ability to play all positions on the defensive line, but the Bengals will start him at the 3-technique in the NFL.
The former Florida Gator brings skilled hands and quick feet with a strong upper body to bully offensive linemen. Carter had 32 tackles (11 for loss) and eight sacks last season. He finished with 17 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss in the final 24 games of his collegiate career.
“You look at the skillset coming out of college, guys don’t typically have that many sacks on the interior,” Lou Anarumo said. “Some are on the outside, but most are on the interior. When you add a guy like this he brings that extra inside push and ability to beat guards. He’s shown he can beat tackles as well.”
The 23-year old was praised for his work ethic and leadership for his time at Florida through the draft process.
He was named to the Southeastern Conference’s Football Community Service Team this past year for his volunteer work with the Boys and Girls Club, UF Women’s Clinic, Gridiron Challenge, and more. The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21-league sponsored sports, highlighting an athlete from each school for their service efforts.
Carter will slide right into the defensive tackle rotation with DJ Reader, B.J. Hill, and Josh Tupou. He may see some looks from the outside depending on how he progresses, but they're focused on getting him comfortable at defensive tackle.
Cordell Volson, Round 4, Pick 136
Volson was primarily a right tackle in college, but he played tackle and guard at one point. Cincinnati will move him to guard in the NFL.
"He's got the play strength to go inside. He's got the feet to play at this level. I'm excited about this guy," offensive line coach Frank Pollack said. "They run a lot of pro-style stuff in the run game. He's pulling out on perimeter stuff. He does wide zone, he does tight zone. You see him on tape do everything that we're gonna do with him as well."
Volson is a four-time FCS National Champion and three-time FCS All-American while at North Dakota State. He appeared in a school record 65 career games with 41 consecutive starts over his last three seasons. He is a two-time team captain.
Volson could compete with Jackson Carman, D'Ante Smith and a few others for the starting left guard job. He'll likely be a depth piece this season as he makes the leap from the FCS to the NFL.
Tycen Anderson, Round 5, Pick 166
Anderson’s size, length, and speed are the defensive back’s greatest assets. He’s 6-2, 209 pounds with 33-inch arms. He ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
The former Toledo Rocket played all over in their defensive backfield. Anderson primarily lined up in the slot, but took meaningful snaps at deep safety and in the box. He will play safety at the next level.
Anderson grew up in Toledo. He was the first person in his immediate family to graduate college with a degree in professional sales and is currently enrolled to receive his MBA from Toledo. He was a three-star prospect out of high school and chose to stay home for college.
Being a hometown hero is important to Anderson. He's volunteered in the area since he was in high school. He takes pride in the influence he has in Toledo and the inner-city community.
Anderson will be a depth piece on defense. He should be a valuable special teams player and will get to learn from Bates and Bell.
Jeffrey Gunter, Round 7, Pick 252
Gunter is an athletic edge with good pass rushing abilities. Although he is listed as a linebacker, he's more of an edge rusher than a traditional linebacker.
He had 169 tackles (38.5 for loss), 17 sacks and nine forced fumbles in 47 games at Coastal Carolina. They were the only Division I school to offer Gunter a scholarship out of high school.
Gunter will learn from Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard on the outside. He could fill out the defensive line room or spend the upcoming season developing on the practice squad.
He'll likely have to beat out Wyatt Hubert for a spot on the 53-man roster.
