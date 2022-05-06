Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness and Physicality to Bengals' Secondary

Taylor-Britt has a lot of the tools required to be a good man coverage corner, outside of the change of direction stuff. He’s a patient player and that should serve him well in this area.

He's physical on jams and in press which he can utilize to mask that deficiency some. His ball skills and recovery speed are paramount to his ability to succeed in man coverage in the NFL. He may struggle a bit with very quick change of direction receivers, but thrive against larger receivers where he can really get physical.

In zone coverage, Taylor-Britt has a great feel for reading the quarterback. This is one of the areas I am most excited to see Taylor-Britt this season. As a former quarterback, he has a good understanding of the concepts being run on him as well as what the read is. He can play their eyes and use his athleticism and ball skills to break up passes that should be complete. If this ability translates over to the NFL, Taylor-Britt will eventually become an awesome zone corner with the ability to survive in man coverage.

I would be remiss if I did not also mention his ability to blitz and fit the run. Taylor-Britt weaponizes his explosiveness when blitzing off of the edge. This is the area where his straight line athleticism and physicality show up the most.

It would behoove coach Anarumo to let him do this for the Bengals a bit as well. He is also physical and willing to fit the run which I am sure is something the team coveted.

Fit Within The Bengals Scheme

Taylor-Britt should push to start this season opposite Chidobe Awuzie. At worst he should be the third outside cornerback and ready to take over if either Awuzie or Eli Apple miss time due to injury. He should be starting outside in 2023 at the latest. He has the ability to make it work in the Bengals variable scheme even though he is at his best in zone coverages. Everyone in the NFL has to play some man coverage and Taylor-Britt should be able to survive doing so on the outside.

NFL Comparison

Trae Waynes