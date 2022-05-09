CINCINNATI — The Bengals picked cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt with the 60th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Nebraska star couldn't have been more excited to come to Cincinnati.

"I was so excited, I couldn’t even say any words," Taylor-Britt said on draft night. "It was just a dream come true. My visit there was amazing. Just to get picked up by a team, especially the Bengals, is surreal to me. And coach Zac (Taylor) played at the great University of Nebraska, that makes it even better.”

Taylor-Britt was also reunited with former Cornhuskers star wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. The duo played together for one season.

Morgan has spent the past three years in Cincinnati and signed a two-year contract with the Bengals this offseason. He has nothing but praise for Taylor-Britt.

"I called him 'The Energizer Bunny,'" Morgan told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "He's a hard worker. He's always been that way … We'll get an energetic humble beast."

Taylor-Britt will bring more than energy to the Bengals' secondary. The rookie learned plenty from Morgan during his time in Lincoln.

"That’s my big bro, man. He kind of brought me in as a DB," Taylor Britt said of Morgan. "When he was playing receiver at Nebraska, I always tried to go against him just being the competitor that I am. I promise you that if you ask him to do an interview, he’ll tell you that I was always the first one to try and knock out Stanley Morgan just because he was a superstar on the team. I just had to solidify myself and show that this freshman wasn’t afraid to come in and work.”

Taylor-Britt is a long, athletic playmaker that's expected to push Eli Apple for the starting job in training camp. If he works as hard as Morgan, he should have no problem finding a role on defense this season.

-----

