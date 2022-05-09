Stanley Morgan Jr. Praises Cam Taylor-Britt: 'An Energetic, Humble Beast'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals picked cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt with the 60th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The former Nebraska star couldn't have been more excited to come to Cincinnati.
"I was so excited, I couldn’t even say any words," Taylor-Britt said on draft night. "It was just a dream come true. My visit there was amazing. Just to get picked up by a team, especially the Bengals, is surreal to me. And coach Zac (Taylor) played at the great University of Nebraska, that makes it even better.”
Taylor-Britt was also reunited with former Cornhuskers star wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. The duo played together for one season.
Morgan has spent the past three years in Cincinnati and signed a two-year contract with the Bengals this offseason. He has nothing but praise for Taylor-Britt.
"I called him 'The Energizer Bunny,'" Morgan told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "He's a hard worker. He's always been that way … We'll get an energetic humble beast."
Taylor-Britt will bring more than energy to the Bengals' secondary. The rookie learned plenty from Morgan during his time in Lincoln.
"That’s my big bro, man. He kind of brought me in as a DB," Taylor Britt said of Morgan. "When he was playing receiver at Nebraska, I always tried to go against him just being the competitor that I am. I promise you that if you ask him to do an interview, he’ll tell you that I was always the first one to try and knock out Stanley Morgan just because he was a superstar on the team. I just had to solidify myself and show that this freshman wasn’t afraid to come in and work.”
Taylor-Britt is a long, athletic playmaker that's expected to push Eli Apple for the starting job in training camp. If he works as hard as Morgan, he should have no problem finding a role on defense this season.
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Underdogs Again: Bengals Not Favored in AFC North
Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary
No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong
NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill
Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise
Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class
Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again
Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense
Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks
Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill
Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Draft Haul
Read More
Bengals Add Plethora of Undrafted Free Agents
Instant Analysis: Bengals Trade Up for Toledo Safety Tycen Anderson
Instant Analysis: Bengals Take NDSU Offensive Lineman Cordell Volson
NFL Draft Analysis: Get to Know Florida Defensive Tackle Zachary Carter
Instant Analysis: Bengals Add Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt
Dax Hill Willing to Play Boundary Cornerback
Bengals Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Jonah Williams
Cornerback or Safety? Daxton Hill Wants To Be Both For Bengals
Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31
Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery
Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium
Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer
Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details
La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals
Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast