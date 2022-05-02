Film Breakdown: What First Round Pick Dax Hill Brings to the Bengals' Defense

The Bengals by consensus got a guy that fell to them at 31. This is what you want to see from them especially with some of the guys they may have targeted going off the board right before them. They stayed calm and took the best player available in round one, rather than reaching for a need like they've done in the past (Billy Price, 2018).

Hill should see the field plenty as a slot defender. He can be put in this spot as a third safety in big nickel or dime sets. He can play underneath in Cover 1 or Cover 3. He’s got some similarities to Mike Hilton with his ability to get off the ball and utilize his athleticism when blitzing. He could spell Hilton in the slot when needed.

Hill still needs work in man coverage because of how aggressive he is against jabs and double moves, but overall he should be a plus addition in this area. He’s also a menace when it comes to jamming receivers in press. He will hit them with powerful, quick two hand jams to disrupt timing and the route distribution.

In zone he keeps good eyes and can play top down with his fantastic closing ability. The Bengals like to be multiple in their coverages, fronts, and personnel packages, so Hill’s versatility is extremely valuable to them. I don’t see him as an outside cornerback, but he can play any other defensive back spot on the team. I wouldn’t mind seeing him add a little bit more weight so that he can more commonly play within the box and take on blocks. As of now I’m not sure if he can play down there, even though I like his willingness to tackle. He's more of an overhang defender than a box safety.

As a deep safety, Hill can back up both Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell. He can also come in and take Ricardo Allen/Michael Thomas' third safety role. He may play deep in these situations, allowing for Bates and Bell to rob stuff underneath or he can play underneath with Bates roaming sideline to sideline.

I have some questions about his ability to do what Tre Flowers was able to do in terms of size, but I do think he has the technique and aggression to play against tight ends. He just needs to find a way to put himself in a better position consistently against these guys so he isn’t boxed out. Hill’s closing speed and athleticism should make him a pretty rangy safety over time. Overall as a player he is a little bit raw for a first round pick, but he has an immense ceiling. This was a good pick by the Bengals and if he plays up to his potential, it could be a great pick.