Cordell Volson Shares Personal Motto: 'Show up Early, Outwork Everyone and Make Those Around You Better'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals picked Cordell Volson in the fourth-round (136th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The rookie is expected to compete with Jackson Carman and other linemen for the starting left guard job.
Volson shared a slogan that he likes to live by during an appearance on Dave Lapham's podcast.
"If I had to give myself a personal saying or slogan that goes with myself, it would be 'show up early, outwork everyone and make those around you better," Volson said. "You can control those things. You can control being on time. You can control being early. You can control how hard you work and if you do those two things you're gonna make the people around you better."
Volson certainly has the right attitude. At 6-7, 315 pounds, he has the size NFL teams love in the trenches. Time will tell if he's able to earn a starting job, but he certainly has the right approach.
Listen to Lapham's entire interview with Volson below.
