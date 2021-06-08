Former NFL Wide Receiver is Buying Tee Higgins Stock

Higgins is going to show us so much more than he did in his rookie year.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins had an impressive rookie season finishing with 67 receptions for 908 yards and six touchdowns.

Former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson believes that an even bigger breakout is coming this season. Higgins was second on his "top five breakout wide receivers list."

"If you weren't watching Tee Higgins last year, you were living under a rock because this dude was ballin," Burleson said on NFL Network. "That combination between Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins right out the gate, we know that these guys are going to be quite a duo for quite some time. And think about it, these guys added firepower. You bring in Ja'Marr Chase to this offense? What is the defense going to do with two young studs that are young and ready to go out there and ball out? Who are you going to double in this offense? "What do you think he's going to do against one-on-one coverage? I don't care if it's your starter or your backup. And he would've had 1,000 yards, but he had a hamstring [injury] in Week 17. So I know that Tee Higgins is going to show us so much more than he did in his rookie year, which was already impressive."

There's no reason why Higgins can't take a step forward this season, especially if opponents are focused on stopping Chase or Tyler Boyd.

The Bengals have one of the best wide receiver trios in the NFL. Burrow should have fun throwing the ball to all of his weapons this season.

