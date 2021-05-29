NFL Analyst Reveals Joe Burrow's Stat Projections for the 2021 NFL Season

The Bengals are banking on Burrow to have a great season.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow looked great at OTAs on Tuesday, which got the Bengals fan base excited for what could be a fun season at Paul Brown Stadium.

The 24-year-old threw, jogged and did agility work on the practice field. It would be hard to know he was coming off of injury if he wasn't wearing a big brace on his left knee.

While Burrow is still searching for the right brace to protect him, the Bengals believe they've found their quarterback of the present and future.

Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton agrees. He released projections for all 32 starting quarterbacks. Burrow is projected to set or tie multiple Bengals passing records.

Moton believes Burrow will complete 66.2% (409-of-617) of his passes for 4,681 yards for 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also has Burrow running the ball 32 times for 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

If Burrow hits those marks, he would set the Bengals' all-time record for passing yards in a season. He would also tie Andy Dalton for the most passing touchdowns in franchise history.

It's worth noting that stats across the league should go up with the NFL's new 17-game schedule. Regardless of how many games are played, it would still be an impressive season for Burrow, especially coming off of an injury.

