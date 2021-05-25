Watch: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Throws During First Day of OTA's Following ACL Injury

Watch: Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Throws During First Day of OTA's Following ACL Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was on the field practicing on Tuesday for the first time since suffering a torn ACL and MCL last November.
Burrow threw passes, did high-knees, jogged and did at least 95% of what his teammates did during the 90-minute session. If he didn't have a big brace on his left knee, it would be hard to tell he was recovering from a devastating injury.
Watch a montage of him throwing, jogging and stretching below.
