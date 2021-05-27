Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon's Odds of Winning Comeback Player of the Year Are Here

The 24-year-old is one of the favorites for the award.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still recovering from a devastating knee injury that he suffered in November. The 24-year-old tore his left ACL and MCL.

Not only did it end his rookie season—it also completely changed his offseason.

Burrow plans on being ready for Week 1 of the 2021 season, which starts on Sept. 12. Oddsmakers believe the former No. 1 overall pick is going to bounce back.

Burrow has the third-best odds (+750) to win Comeback Player of the Year according to BetOnline. Only Dak Prescott (+250) and Saquon Barkley (+600) have better odds.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon (+2800) is also on the list after only playing six games in 2020 due to a foot injury. Check out the complete odds below.

(Courtesy of BetOnline)

Dak Prescott 5/2 (+250)

Saquon Barkley 6/1 (+600)

Joe Burrow 15/2 (+750)

Nick Bosa 15/2 (+750)

Carson Wentz 8/1 (+800)

Christian McCaffrey 17/2 (+850)

Jameis Winston 12/1 (+1200)

Sam Darnold 12/1 (+1200)

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif 14/1 (+1400)

Jimmy Garoppolo 16/1 (+1600)

Derwin James 18/1 (+1800)

Von Miller 18/1 (+1800)

Odell Beckham Jr. 20/1 (+2000)

Tim Tebow 20/1 (+2000)

Tyrod Taylor 25/1 (+2500)

Joe Mixon 28/1 (+2800)

Danielle Hunter 33/1 (+3300)

Dont'a Hightower 50/1 (+5000)

Kyle Long 50/1 (+5000)

-----

-----

