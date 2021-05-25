Joe Burrow Vouches for Bengals' O-Line After First Practice

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow practiced on Tuesday. The 24-year-old jogged, did high-knees and most importantly threw to his teammates, including fifth overall pick Ja'Marr Chase.

Burrow is well aware of the debate that took place during the offseason. He knows there are people worried about the offensive line, especially after his season-ending injury.

"We’ve got the right guys," Burrow said without hesitation when asked about the offensive line. "We’ve got guys who are going to put in the work to get better. Everyone knows that we have to get better up front, outside, me, defense, we won four games [last season]. Everyone knows they have to put the work in to enhance their play, myself included. I’m happy with the work everyone has put in so far, and we’ve got the right kind of guys that are going to continue to do that."

The Bengals added three offensive linemen in the draft, including second rounder Jackson Carman. They also signed veteran tackle Riley Reiff in free agency. The duo will likely start at right guard and right tackle, respectively.

If they can hold up and Jonah Williams can stay healthy, there's no reason why Cincinnati can't be competent in the trenches. Mix in new Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack and the unit should be much better than they were last season.

"I think Frank Pollack is going to do great things for us. He was definitely a voice that you could hear at practice today," Burrow said. "It was fun. He’s a fun guy to be around, fun guy to be coached by, so I’m excited about him."

It's easy to be optimistic after just one practice, but Burrow believes the Bengals are headed in the right direction. He stayed after practice to throw a few extra passes to Chase, who had a few drops early in the day.

"It was a little rusty at first but we got it back," Burrow said. "Stayed after practice a little bit, got some extra ones. We got it back pretty quick."

