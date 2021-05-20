Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals: 'They Are Going to Surprise People'

At least one analyst believes the Bengals are going to have a successful 2021 season.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be ready for the start of the 2021 season after undergoing knee reconstruction surgery in December.

The 24-year-old threw to Ja'Marr Chase on Wednesday for the first time since Cincinnati selected the star receiver with the fifth pick in last month's NFL Draft.

CBS Sports' Adam Schein has high expectations for Burrow, Chase and the Bengals going into the 2021 campaign.

"I can't wait to see what Joe Burrow's gonna do in a full season. I think Joe Burrow is gonna be an absolute star," Schein said. "Love that they drafted his LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase. They were incredible together at LSU. I think Chase is gonna be a rockstar. Burrow's going to be amazing. They have other big time weapons at receiver, Mixon running the football and I'm telling you right now—the Bengals are going to surprise people ... Cincinnati can win more games than the Pittsburgh Steelers because they have a better quarterback."

If Burrow takes a step forward, then there's no reason why Cincinnati shouldn't win more games this season. After going 6-25-1 in his first two years with the team, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has to start winning more frequently in 2021.

They have the right quarterback. They've added multiple pieces on offense and defense. It's reasonable to expect the Bengals to surprise people this season.

