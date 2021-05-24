Carson Palmer: 'Everybody' Believed He Should Avoid the Bengals Before NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — Carson Palmer's run with the Bengals didn't end well. The former No. 1 overall pick forced his way out of town following the 2010 season.

Some people believe Palmer was right to demand a trade. Others think he ran from issues that he could've helped solve had he stayed in Cincinnati.

It turns out, countless NFL agents told him to avoid being drafted by the Bengals in 2003.

"Everybody told me that. Every agent I interviewed, before I walked into the interview, already had a route to avoid the Bengals," Palmer said on the Ryen Russillo podcast. "I was told 'don't go there. It's a quarterback graveyard. Your career will not be what it could've been if you end up there.' And so I being young and naive was like 'no, I'm going to go there and change it. And change their success. Change how the organization does things.' Obviously they haven't been doing things correctly for a long time. I thought I was the change of that and it took me nine years to realize that it wasn't. When I was coming out I don't think there was one person outside of my agent that I ended up hiring who he did not have a plan. He said 'what do you want?' in my first meeting with him. "The agent I hired Dave Dunn with Athletes First, the first thing he said is 'what do you wanna do?' I said 'I wanna go to the Bengals.' Again, I was young and naive and there was a lot of really calculated, cool moves that everybody else I interviewed had already been working on."

Cincinnati had the first pick in the 2003 NFL Draft. Palmer was the obvious choice, but agents across the league had a plan to get him to another organization.

"The best one was Chicago. I had multiple agents maneuvering me from the first pick with the Bengals down to the fourth pick with Chicago," Palmer said. "And one guy was like 'here's what we're going to do, you're going to totally go up and blow up your pro day. You're gonna throw a bunch of dinks that don't even spiral into the dirt.' "That meeting ended really quickly. That pro day was an opportunity to go out and display my abilities and my skills. I wasn't about to go out and tank and sandbag because that was an opportunity for me to start the process of proving myself."

Plenty of Bengals fans haven't forgiven Palmer for what he did, but things worked out. Cincinnati traded him for two picks that ultimately became Dre Kirkpatrick and Giovani Bernard.

Cincinnati made five straight playoff appearances following his departure and Palmer helped the Cardinals reach the NFC Title Game.

Listen to Russillo's entire conversation with Palmer below.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest Bengals news from OTA's, minicamp and more!

-----

You May Also Like:

Details About Voting For Bengals Ring of Honor Inaugural Class

Burrow Hoping to Get Plenty of Work in With Bengals Wide Receivers Before Camp

Bengals Owner Mike Brown Comments on Ring of Honor

Three Bengals Players That Could Breakout in 2021

The Bengals Should Pursue Free Agent Offensive Tackle Morgan Moses

Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals in 2021

Joe Burrow Throws to Ja'Marr Chase, C.J. Uzomah at Paul Brown Stadium

QB Rankings: How Does Joe Burrow Stack Up Against the Rest of the AFC North?

Joe Burrow is "All Systems Go" For 2021 Season

National Analysts Continue to Question Bengals' Decision in Chase vs Sewell Debate

Jonah Williams Looks Poised for a Breakout

Bengals Sign Seven Draft Picks, including kicker Evan McPherson

Bengals Running Back Chris Evans Receives Big-Time Praise After Minicamp

Cincinnati Signs Veteran Wide Receiver Trent Taylor

Bengals OT D'Ante Smith Continues to Gain Weight in Hopes of Making NFL Leap

Drue Chrisman's Kicking Talents on Display in Viral Video

Bengals Sign Two Players to Roster After Tryouts at Rookie Minicamp

WATCH: Chase, Carman and the Rest of the Bengals' Rookies in Action

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 2021 Schedule

Bengals Playing in One of the Best Games of 2021 According to One Analyst

Watch: Tee Higgins Working Out With Adam "Pacman" Jones

Justin Jefferson Brutally Honest About Joe Burrow vs Kirk Cousins

New Bengals Defensive End Joseph Ossai Could Be a Problem For Opposing QBs

LOOK: Check out All 10 of the Bengals' Draft Picks in Their New Uniforms

NFL Insider on Bengals' Decision to Take Ja'Marr Chase: "They Better Be Right"

Locked on Bengals: Paul Alexander Discusses His Work With Jackson Carman

Ja'Marr Chase Receives Big-Time Praise: He's a "Special Player"

AllBengals Exclusive: Jim Breech Excited to Watch Evan McPherson

Joseph Ossai Gives Fun Answer When Asked Which QB He Wants to Sack Most

One Analyst Predicted Jackson Carman's Rise Up Draft Boards

Bengals Release Nominees For Inaugural Ring of Honor

A Pick-By-Pick Breakdown of the Bengals' 2021 Draft Class

Former NFL Star Buying Stock in the Bengals' Offense

Analyst Believes Bengals Have One of the Most Improved O-Line Rooms in the NFL

Watch: A Quality Breakdown of New Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson

An Inside Look at the Bengals' Pursuit of Second Round OL Jackson Carman

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook