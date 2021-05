Joe Burrow Making Progress in Recovery From Knee Injury, but Questions Remain

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow participated in OTAs last week, but plenty of questions remain about his recovery.

The 24-year-old looked good during the 90-minute session. He led the first-team offense through install and made short, intermediate and deep throws.

Burrow believes his left knee is around 80-85% after an intense offseason of rehab. He expects to be ready for Week 1 following knee reconstruction surgery in December, but plenty of questions remain.

“I don’t know how mobile I’ll be yet, it’s too early to tell if I’ll feel normal evading the rush and doing all that,” Burrow told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “But I’m optimistic, I feel good right now. We’ll just have to wait and see until camp, how that’s gonna feel. … I’m really doing everything, at this point, it’s just getting my leg stronger. It’s hard to say how explosive I’m going to be in the run game as of right now.”

Burrow isn't an elite runner, but he relies on his legs, especially to turn potential sacks into positive plays.

He's been running and cutting for the past two weeks according to Breer. That bodes well for his chances of getting back to his old self. Burrow is expected to continue to participate in OTAs over the next few weeks.

Read Breer's entire feature on his recovery here.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest Bengals news from OTAs, minicamp and more!



-----

You May Also Like:

Two Bengals Make List of Top 25 Players Under 25-years-old

Look: Joe Burrow Projected to Have Big Season

Zac Taylor Among Favorites to Be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

Look: Odds on Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon's Comeback Player of the Year Chances

Bengals' Belief in Joe Burrow Continues to Grow

Dan Hoard Shares Awesome Story About Bengals Owner Mike Brown

Jessie Bates Embracing Leadership Role For Young Bengals

Three Takeaways from Day One of Bengals OTAs

Slideshow: The Best Photos From Day One of OTAs

Joe Burrow Vouches for Bengals' Offensive Line

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws, Runs and More at OTAs

Legendary Sportswriter Compares Joe Burrow to Hall of Famer

Julio Jones Could Land in the AFC North

Carson Palmer: 'Everybody' Believed He Should Avoid the Bengals Before NFL Draft

Watch: Joe Burrow Working Out, Preparing for 2021 Season

Details About Voting For Bengals Ring of Honor Inaugural Class

Burrow Hoping to Get Plenty of Work in With Bengals Wide Receivers Before Camp

Bengals Owner Mike Brown Comments on Ring of Honor

Three Bengals Players That Could Breakout in 2021

The Bengals Should Pursue Free Agent Offensive Tackle Morgan Moses

Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals in 2021

Joe Burrow Throws to Ja'Marr Chase, C.J. Uzomah at Paul Brown Stadium

QB Rankings: How Does Joe Burrow Stack Up Against the Rest of the AFC North?

Joe Burrow is "All Systems Go" For 2021 Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook