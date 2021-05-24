Bengals Ring of Honor Voting Begins on Monday

Here are details about the Bengals Ring of Honor.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals introduced their Ring of Honor last month.

Both Mike Brown and Anthony Munoz are part of the inaugural class. Season ticket holders will vote for the other two inductees start on Monday. Voting will last until Friday, June 18.

Season ticket holders and suite owners will vote in the official Bengals app. The organization announced 17 finalists earlier this month. They are listed below.

Ken Anderson

Willie Anderson

Jim Breech

James Brooks

Cris Collinsworth

Isaac Curtis

Corey Dillon

Boomer Esiason

David Fulcher

Chad Johnson

Tim Krumrie

Max Montoya

Dave Lapham

Lemar Parrish

Ken Riley

Bob Trumpy

Reggie Williams

If you aren't a season ticket holder, but would like to become one to secure your vote, go here.

Last year, AllBengals released our own mythical Ring of Honor, which included Brown and Munoz.

Check out our inductions below:

