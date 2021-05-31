Joe Burrow Altered Throwing Motion This Offseason While Recovering From Torn ACL

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow might be recovering from a torn left ACL and MCL, but that isn't stopping him from improving elements other of his game.

He made changes to his throwing motion this offseason in hopes of adding velocity and being more accurate downfield.

"I tweak my throwing motion every offseason and tweak my base. It was actually kind of beneficial for me, because I really started from the beginning and was able to refine some things that needed refining," Burrow told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “There was some good and some bad [from 2020]. I’d like to be more explosive. And I think I was really good in quick-game situations. On fourth down, we were really good. Empty, we were really good. But we need to be more explosive with play-action passes. All of our downfield passing needs to improve.”

Burrow focused on strengthening his hips, which should help with his velocity and accuracy.

"I feel like I have a lot more velocity. That was the big thing I wanted to work on this offseason. Obviously, it was tough with the circumstances, but we managed the way we could and I think it paid off," Burrow said last week. "It all starts with my hips. My hips got a lot stronger just doing the rehab. It’s a lot of glute, hip flexor, hip work to help strengthen the knee and keeping the knee out of compromised positions and that. By doing that it really helped out a lot."

Burrow told Breer that he would sit on the couch during the early stages of recovery and focus on his grip around the football.

“My dad was sitting in the living room, catching balls from me while I was sitting on the couch,” Burrow said. “And I was messing with my grip. There’s always little ways you can get better throwing the football when you can’t really do much.”

The 24-year-old is clearly doing everything he can to not only be ready for the start of the 2021 season, but be better than he was as a rookie.

Read Breer's entire piece on the Bengals' star here.

