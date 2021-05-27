Bengals' Belief in Joe Burrow Grows: 'He's Going to Lead Us to the Promised Land'

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow practiced this week for the first time since having left knee reconstruction in December. The 24-year-old is not only throwing passes, but he's planting on his left leg and even did agility drills with his teammates during warmups.

The Bengals are banking on Burrow to help them get back to relevance after five straight losing seasons.

"Nothing average about Joe (Burrow). He's going to lead us to the Promised Land," wide receiver Tyler Boyd told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "Joe looks great. He looks like he's ready to play a game right now. I'm not worried about Joe. He makes magic when his number's called."

Boyd had 69 receptions for 710 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games with Burrow last season.

The 26-year-old receiver was on pace to finish with a career-high 110 receptions and 1,136 yards.

Boyd believes this team can surprise people, especially with the additions of Ja'Marr Chase, Riley Reiff and Jackson Carman.

"It's like, 'How do you stop these guys?' I'm pretty sure there are guys already looking across the league and figuring out what guys got and I know we're one of the teams that guys are going to worry about," Boyd said. "I know, I know. I say it ever year. 'The sky's the limit. I think every year is the year. But, you have to show people. We have to turn heads. Until we do that, we're average Joes."

Read Hobson's entire feature on Boyd here.

