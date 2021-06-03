C.J. Uzomah Wants to be Like Tom Brady

CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah missed 14 games last season with a torn Achilles.

Not only is he back on the field, but he declared himself 100% earlier this week. The 28-year-old has big plans for the Bengals' offense in 2021.

"We were not good last year [on offense]. We weren't good enough to win, and that's why we didn't win," Uzomah said. "I think every area we've improved. I think receiving corps. I mean, good luck. Again, pads haven't been on, but just watching these guys, I'm just like 'wow.' Looking at Tee (Higgins) now. I'm like 'Dude, you are a monster right now. You fit the mold of what you should be, and you're going out and doing what you need to do.' The offensive line, Riley (Reiff) is a man. He's commanding the offensive line room really, really well. Joe's gonna Joe. Both Joes are gonna Joe [Burrow and Mixon]. And the tight end room, we're older now and we've added a few more guys we feel will be valuable to the offense. So I think as a whole, we've gotten better."

Uzomah raved about the velocity on Burrow's throws. He knows the team has a long way to go, but like most fans, he has Super Bowl dreams.

"Take a look at the Bucs last year," Uzomah said. Tom Brady absolutely just hammered, having a great time with his boys [during Super Bowl parade]. I want that to happen. I want to see Joe Burrow absolutely hammered wherever we are, and just feeding him more drinks. That's the dream. That's why I play to win and have a good time with the boys. I want TB (Tyler Boyd) to be holding a bottle of Henney, like J.R. Smith with the Cavs, with his shirt off the entire offseason. That's what I want. "I want a bottle of champagne and just bust it open and just start spraying every one with it ... That's something you dream of as a little kid, and it's something I still aspire to and that's what we're working for."

The energy, the excitement, the hope that Uzomah has comes from Burrow. This team believes they're going to have a chance against anyone as long as No. 9 is on the field.

Time will tell if they're right, but one thing is certain: expectations are sky-high at Paul Brown Stadium.

