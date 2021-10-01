The 25-year-old got hurt in Thursday night's win over Jacksonville.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals rallied from a 14-point deficit on Thursday night to beat the Jaguars 24-21. They're 3-1 for the first time since 2018.

If they want to get to 4-1, they may have to do it without one of their best players.

Running back Joe Mixon suffered an ankle injury on the Bengals' final drive. He didn't return to the game.

“I think it’s a minor ankle injury, I believe," head coach Zac Taylor said after the game. "I would have to confirm, but he was moving around on it coming off the field. I had no idea what the diagnosis or timeline was.”

Unfortunately for the Bengals, former NFL team doctor and injury expert David Chao believes Mixon is dealing with a high ankle sprain and could miss a few games.

"There is a chance he could play next week in Week 5, but the reality is he may and likely will miss some time," Chao said. "He should not make IR because it still is minor, that at least is my hope."

Chao is basing this on the video of the play. Watch his complete assessment of Mixon's injury below.

The Bengals host the Packers at Paul Brown Stadium on Oct. 10.

