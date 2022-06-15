The star signal-caller was near the top of Simms' rankings.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led Cincinnati to their first AFC Championship in over 30 years last season.

They might've fallen short in Super Bowl LVI, but the 25-year-old had an amazing second season in the NFL.

Burrow led the league in completion percentage (70.4%) and yards-per-attempt (8.9). He threw for a franchise record 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns.

His stellar play has him near the top of Chris Simms' latest quarterback rankings.

Burrow is fourth and ranked ahead of guys like Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady.

Only Justin Herbert (third), Patrick Mahomes (second) and Josh Allen (first) are ranked ahead of him.

"The guy can just play, period," Simms said. "I think last year I said he's the natural or when he was coming out [of college]. That's what I look at. I don't know if there's one area I look at and go 'he's the best at that in football,' but in every area I look at and go 'well, Joe Burrow is towards the top.' Every area, it doesn't matter what it is. He may not be No. 1, but he's like in the top five in every important category there is in football."

Simms also praised Burrow's leadership and his ability to make plays under pressure. He had Burrow ranked 26th before his rookie season and 17th after the 2020 campaign.

Watch the complete breakdown below.

