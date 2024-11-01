All Bengals

Latest on Bengals' Injuries to Tee Higgins, Orlando Brown Jr. and Others Ahead of Matchup vs Raiders

Will the Bengals be Shorthanded on Sunday?

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) talks with his teammates as the Bengals face the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL Week 8 matchup at Paycor Stadium Sunday October 27, 2024. Higgins missed the game due to an injury.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) talks with his teammates as the Bengals face the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL Week 8 matchup at Paycor Stadium Sunday October 27, 2024. Higgins missed the game due to an injury. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals could be shorthanded on Sunday against the Raiders.

Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) and Tee Higgins (quad) missed their third consecutive practice on Friday. Charlie Jones (groin) wasn't at practice after suffering the injury on Thursday.

Sam Hubbard (hamstring) and Geno Stone (shin) were both at practice after being limited on Thursday. Stone didn't go through position drills, despite being dressed for practice. He watched the other safeties during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

Zac Taylor will share an update on the Bengals' injuries after practice. We'll update this post when we know more.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ 17-7 Win Over New York Giants

Sam Hubbard Sheds Light on Injury, Says He’s Feeling Better After Week 6 Win

Where Does Bengals Losing Streak Against Browns Rank Against Other Teams?

Cincinnati Bengals Week 8 Matchup With Philadelphia Eagles Flexed to 1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals Players Question Lack of Aggression in OT Possession as Team Repeats Mistake From 2021 Loss

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Gives Injury Update After Leaving Sunday's Game, Then Returning

Evan McPherson Shoulders Blame, But Ryan Rehkow's Botched Hold Costs Bengals in Overtime Loss to Ravens

'I Ran a Sh--ty Route' - Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Takes Blame for Game-Swinging Interception

Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 Report Card: Offense and Special Teams Shine

Cincinnati Bengals Snap Count Analysis: DJ Turner Outplays Cam Taylor-Britt

Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals Find Halftime Holy Grail in 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers

Joe Burrow Shares 5 Reasons Why Bengals Should Be Excited About Rest of 2024 Season

Watch: Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls, Bengals Celebrate Win Over Panthers

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers

Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Beat Carolina Panthers for First Win Of Season

-----

-----

Join the 48,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News