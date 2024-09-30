All Bengals

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Celebrate First Win of Season, Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls

The Bengals are 1-3 following the win.

James Rapien

Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks for a pass in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks for a pass in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Panthers 34-24 on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati is 1-3 on the season following the win. They led by as much as 17 points and never trailed in the game.

Vonn Bell and the entire offensive line received game balls. Joe Burrow wasn't sacked and Cincinnati ran for 141 yards and two scores.

Bell had an interception that set up the Bengals' first touchdown of the game. Frank Pollack's offensive line kept Burrow upright and Cincinnati averaged 4.5 yards-per-carry.

Watch their postgame celebration below:

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

