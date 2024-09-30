Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Celebrate First Win of Season, Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Panthers 34-24 on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati is 1-3 on the season following the win. They led by as much as 17 points and never trailed in the game.
Vonn Bell and the entire offensive line received game balls. Joe Burrow wasn't sacked and Cincinnati ran for 141 yards and two scores.
Bell had an interception that set up the Bengals' first touchdown of the game. Frank Pollack's offensive line kept Burrow upright and Cincinnati averaged 4.5 yards-per-carry.
Watch their postgame celebration below:
