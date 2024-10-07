Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Gives Injury Update After Leaving Sunday's Game, Then Returning
CINCINNATI -- Maybe the most positive thing to come out of Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals game was a player coming out of the game.
And then returning.
Rookie first-round pick Amarius Mims suffered an ankle injury on the opening drive of the second half and rode off the field on a cart during the Bengals’ 41-38 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
“I gave up a tackle for a loss, and during the process of giving up the tackle for a loss I got spun around and just kicked my ankle that I previous had surgery on this past year,” Mims said. “I just went into a little shock. Probably just hit a couple of nerves in it.”
The Bengals listed Mims as questionable to return and put veteran Cody Ford at right tackle.
But a short time later, Mims was back on the sideline.
After a quick visit to the blue tent, he was behind the bench working on his pass sets and firing off to run block.
But it didn’t look as though it was going well as he still was limping around in pain.
“All I was thinking about was coming back in and trying to win for the team,” Mims said. “A wise man once told me you'll never been 100 percent in this game. If you can go out there and finish the game, you finish the game.”
Mims took a seat on the bench and was surrounded by trainers. He spent some time talking with offensive line coach Frank Pollack as the game went on without him.
But after Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely to get the Ravens within 38-35, Mims re-entered the game with 5:24 left in the fourth quarter.
“He’s a very tough player,” Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said. “I was glad to see him come back out there and finish the game.”
Other than a bandage running from his ankle to his lower calf, Mims wasn’t wearing any sort of stabilizing device on his ankle after the game in the locker room.
He said he felt good, all things considered.
“I'm fine, man,” he said. “I knew I was gonna go. I know what kind of guy I am. It was a tight game, and I knew I wanted to be out there to finish it.”
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI