Cincinnati Bengals DE Sam Hubbard Details Severity of Hamstring Injury, and the Signal That It's Feeling Better
CINCINNATI – You know Sam Hubbard’s hamstring is feeling better when the Cincinnati Bengals are giving him extra work on offense.
Hubbard’s been asking for years about getting more work on offense, but since suffering a hamstring injury at the start of training camp, everyone’s focus has been on lightening his load.
But with the Bengals having their full complement of defensive linemen available for the first time Sunday night in a 17-7 victory against the New York Giants, Hubbard felt as good as he has in a long time, especially in the fourth quarter.
“Usually you're pretty beat up and you're out there in survival mode,” Hubbard said. “I feel great the day after, and late in the game I was ready to roll. I think a lot of guys felt that way. Having that rotation going with all the guys back is gonna go a long way.”
Just a couple of weeks ago, Hubbard said his hamstring injury was something he was going to have to deal with the entire season.
He offered some more insight to the severity of it Monday afternoon.
“It was pretty tough,” Hubbard said. “Unfortunate to happen early in training camp. I didn't want to talk about it. We were down a lot of D-linemen at the time, and I was just playing through it.
“Grade 3 hamstrings can linger for a whole season, but with Nick Cosgray, our physical therapist who's a legend, he's getting me through,” Hubbard continued. “I am feeling better and stronger each week. I think my play reflects it, the film reflects it, so it's good to have that coming along.”
Hubbard had three pressures and a safety against the Ravens last week. Sunday night he played a season-low 39 defensive snaps while recording two tackles and a pass breakup.
And then there was the lone offensive snap, which came late in third quarter on third and goal from the 1-yard line.
Hubbard and offensive lineman Cody Ford reported as eligible to add more beef to the formation. Hubbard lined up as the outside blocker on the left side of the formation and essentially absorbed the rush from defensive end Azeez Ojulari as Chase Brown ran off right guard.
Brown scored, but Cordell Volson was called for a holding penalty, negating the play – and Hubbard’s first offensive snap since his rookie year in 2018 when he played 11 offensive snaps.
Hubbard repped the goal-line play once in Friday’s walk-through, and head coach Zac Taylor sent him in against the Giants with 1:36 left in the third quarter.
“I was excited. I've been bugging him for about five years,” Hubbard said. “It feels right getting back involved in the goal line offense. I'm excited to do it. Thanks, Zac, for the opportunity. It’s been about seven years.”
All 11 of Hubbard’s offensive snaps in 2018 came as a fullback, and all took place on the opponent’s 1-yard line.
The Bengals scored touchdowns on seven of the 11 plays.
“Over the years, he has asked to be involved in that and thought he could do it,” Taylor said. “He did in 2018. There’s tape. I remember watching Chargers tape of him playing fullback, bringing that physicality there.
“We’re open to using our guys however we think will benefit us,” Taylor continued. “He got out there for a snap. He did his job. Get the first play under his belt was his mindset. Just hold down the fort. No false starts. He did a good job. We’ll see if we build on it from there.”
The more plays you see him make on defense – or just take on offense – the more you’ll know the hamstring is feeling better.
