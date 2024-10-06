'I Ran a Sh--ty Route' - Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Takes Blame for Game-Swinging Interception
CINCINNATI – Joe Burrow said he would have to play “damn near perfect” for the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Baltimore Ravens.
He was wrong.
He needed to be nothing less than perfect.
Burrow played one of his best games as a pro Sunday, completing 30 of 39 passes for 392 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes.
But he also threw one interception.
And that triggered a Lamar Jackson-led comeback that flipped the Bengals’ “we’re back” moment into a cavernous pit of bleak as they dropped a 41-38 decision in overtime to plummet to 1-4.
“Sh--ty route by me.” Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said when asked what happened on the interception, which came on 3:01 left in the game the Bengals leading 38-35.
“Marlon played that side leverage; (Baltimore) coaches on the sideline yelling ‘slant’ the whole time.’ So shitty route by me,” Chase added. “I should’ve made him work a little more.”
Burrow didn’t blame Chase.
Nor did he blame himself.
Instead, he credited Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey for making a “perfect” play.
“It was man-to-man. I had Ja’Marr on a slant and took a shot,” Burrow said. “(Humphrey) made a really good play. I’m not sure I would have made any other decision than that. Credit to him.”
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the same thing.
“They guy made a great play on the pick,” he said.
Jackson and the Ravens converted the turnover – the only one of the day for a Cincinnati offense that put up 442 yards – into a six-play field goal drive to tie the score 38-38 with 1:35 to go.
On the Bengals’ first play after the interception, Baltimore’s Nnamdi Madubuike sacked Burrow for a 7-yard loss, forcing the Bengals to settle for running out the clock and heading to overtime.
Burrow targeted Chase 12 times in the game. The other 11 resulted in 10 catches for 193 yards and two touchdowns.
But Chase never got a chance to make a play in overtime and was left to lament the route he ran that flipped the game.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI