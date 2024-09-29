All Bengals

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers

The Bengals are 1-3 following the win in Carolina.

Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chase Brown (30) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chase Brown (30) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Panthers 34-24 on Sunday afternoon in Carolina to improve to 1-3 on the season. Cincinnati never trailed in the win.

Here are our winners and losers from the victory:

Chase Brown and Zack Moss

The Bengals' running backs finished with 170 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. Brown finished with 80 rushing yards and two scores. It was by far his best day as a pro.

Meanwhile, Moss was a key contributor, finishing with 78 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown reception.

The Brown-Moss duo combined for 36 touches.

Bengals' Offense

The Bengals moved the ball up-and-down the field for a second-straight week. Joe Burrow completed 22-of-31 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns.

He did throw his first interception on the season—a miscommunication with Ja'Marr Chase, but the offense continues to win in different ways. They leaned on the running game in key moments and still produced explosive plays.

Chase had a 63-yard touchdown—one of the best catch and runs you'll see. Andrei Iosivas had a nice 29-yard grab in the middle of Carolina's Tampa 2 defense.

Daijahn Anthony

The rookie made a key play in the second half, knocking the ball away from Feleipe Franks on a fake punt in the third quarter. Franks appeared to make the catch, but Anthony swooped in at the last second to knock the ball away.

Evan McPherson

Evan "Money Mac" McPherson made field goal attempts of 46 and 56 yards. Both kicks were in the second half and helped the Bengals clinch their first win of the season.

Losers

Cam Taylor-Britt

Taylor-Britt struggled in coverage, especially early in the game. The third-year cornerback has made plenty of big plays and there's no reason to think he won't rebound, but Sunday wasn't his best performance.

Tackling

The Bengals still struggled to tackle. That's on the entire defense. Tackling has to be much better if they're going to turn things around and be a legitimate playoff team.

